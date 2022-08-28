Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Athiya Shetty brutally trolled after KL Rahul gets out for duck

File Photo

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul was dismissed in today's game without scoring a run. Fans are miffed, and unfortunately, some internet users have brutally trolled KL Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

Check out some tweets here:

Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have never been secretive about their relationship as the couple keep sharing their romantic pictures on their social media accounts. On Tuesday, August 2, Athiya took to her Instagram account and shared a cute photo wearing a hat.

Reacting to the picture, KL Rahul's adorable comment wins the hearts of the netizens as he called her 'Cutest hat chor' in the comments section and added a red heart emoji. Even Athiya's father Suniel Shetty reacted to her photo and dropped ten red hearts emojis.

Sanjana Sanghi, who was last seen in the actioner Rashta Kavach Om with Aditya Roy Kapur, also took to the comments section and wrote, "That too cute." Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also has a cute reaction as she called Athiya 'Cutie patootie' in the comments.

Earlier in the day, members of the Indian cricket team extended their support to star batter Virat Kohli who will represent the country in the T20 International format for the 100th time today when he takes to the field for a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, becoming the first Indian to play a century of games across all formats of the sport.

For the unversed, Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This Group A clash will see the resumption of greatest rivalry in the world of cricket, which is also the first meeting between India and Pakistan after facing off in the Men’s T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding ten-wicket victory over India, their first such victory in Men’s World Cups.