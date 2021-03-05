Income Tax raid: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu questioned separately for over six hours

On Thursday, the I-T department put out a statement documenting details of the raid that were carried out on Wednesday.

The Income Tax Department's raid at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu's house and office premises are still on. This is the third day of the raid after the I-T department first carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of the above-mentioned two celebrities and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Premises of the Phantom Films and former partner of Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena and some executives of Kwann Talent management were also raided.

According to fresh details that have surfaced, director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu were questioned separately for more than six hours at a Pune hotel.

It is being said that search operations are likely to continue even on Saturday if required.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Income Tax authorities are not satisfied with actress Taapsee Pannu's response to cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crore. The income tax authorities are also not satisfied with the response to Anurag Kashyap's bank account on three entries.

Here's the full statement:

"The Income Tax Department is carrying out search and survey operations which started on 03.03.2021 on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two talent management companies in Mumbai. Search operation is being carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad. The group is mainly engaged in the business of Production of Motion Pictures, web series, acting, direction and talent management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices.

During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on.

Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also.

At the office premises of the two talent management companies, a huge amount of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disk etc which are under investigation.

During the search, 7 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint. Search is continuing in all the premises."