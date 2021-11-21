In pics: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa are all hearts for each other at pre-wedding party

Parnalekha took to Instagram to share a photo with her sister Patralekhaa and her husband Rajkummar Rao's pre-wedding party and captioned it, “As the late great Audrey Hepburn once advised, ‘Life is a party dress like it.’ Pyjama party night! #patraj.” In front of a gleaming streamer backdrop, they struck funny poses.

Amit Aggarwal designed the couple's blingy jammies. Patralekhaa also upped the ante by donning rhinestones in her hair.

Farah Khan also shared a photo from the celebration with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa and wrote a funny caption. “Only wedding where I could wear my nighty and rubber chappals #pyjamaparty.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover.”

On November 15, 2021, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in a small wedding ceremony in Chandigarh (Monday). The couple announced their wedding on social media with lovely photos of themselves as groom and bride.

The official wedding couturier, celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi, also posted photos from their wedding album to his Instagram account. Patralekhaa wore red for the wedding, while Rajkummar Rao wore white.

Sabyasachi wrote, "Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride Patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day."

Before marrying, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for about 11 years. The two appeared together in the 2014 film Citylights by filmmaker Hansal Mehta and the ALTBalaji serial Bose: ‘Dead/Alive’. The two met on the set of 'Citylights,' and have been dating ever since.