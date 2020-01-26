In Republic Day message, Ayushmann Khurrana urges Indians to support LGBTQ

It was double celebrations for Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor not only wished his fans Republic Day by waving the Indian National flag but also supported LGBTQ+ aka Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual. He also urged people to support the cause by waving the pride flag in his other hand.

Dressed in a white kurta and denims with funky sneakers, Ayushmann did a photoshoot with the Indian National Flag and pride flag in each of his hand. "Let equality triumph! Let's make this year all about spreading, sharing, and receiving love!," he shared alongside the photo.

See his post here:

The pride flag had the colours violet, blue, green, yellow, orange and red. According to the Gilbert Baker Estate, the different colours for pride (LGBTQ) flag also indicate a meaning. While pink was for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for magic, indigo for harmony, violet was for spirit.

Ayushmann also promoted his upcoming movie 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' along with the post. He will be seen in the character of a gay lover in the movie. Jitendra Kumar would play his gay partner in the movie which marks Ayushmann's re-collaboration with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.