In Pics: Sanjay Dutt gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, congratulates medical staff

Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday, became the latest Indian celebrity to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. 61-year-old Sanjay took to his Twitter account and shared a smiling photo of him taking the vaccination shot at the BKC jumbo vaccination center in Mumbai.

In a photo posing with the medical staff, Sanjay wrote, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!"

The 'Sadak' joined Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah in receiving the vaccination shots.

On the work front, Sanjay who was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Sadak 2' will be next seen in 'KGF Chapter 2'. He also has Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor action-adventure 'Shamshera' and Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj' that will also feature Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, last year in October, Sanjay had taken to social media to announce on his kids' 10th birthday that he had recovered from his recent health scare, reportedly having battled lung cancer. He had picked the occasion of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday to share the happy news.

It was back in August 2020 that Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that he was taking a break from work for medical reasons. It was soon reported that the 'KGF: Chapter 2' actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent chemotherapy treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.