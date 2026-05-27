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In Pics: Ranbir-Alia, Kiara-Sidharth, Kareena-Saif, Kajol, Rani, Sara, Janhvi, Vicky at Karan Johar's 54th birthday bash

Karan Johar's 54th birthday bash, hosted by Manish Malhotra, was attended by some of Bollywood's biggest names including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2026, 07:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In Pics: Ranbir-Alia, Kiara-Sidharth, Kareena-Saif, Kajol, Rani, Sara, Janhvi, Vicky at Karan Johar's 54th birthday bash
Karan Johar birthday bash
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Karan Johar turned 54 on May 25. His longtime friend Manish Malhotra played the perfect host as he threw an intimate yet glittering birthday bash for the filmmaker, fondly known as KJo. The evening turned into a star-studded affair with some of Bollywood's biggest names in attendance, including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, among several others from the film fraternity.

Later, Manish took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures from the birthday party, where he posed with his celebrity guests. In the first picture, Malhotra posed with birthday boy Johar, who appeared dapper in a black ensemble. He followed up with a group selfie with Karan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, and added a caption celebrating their bond that read, "From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to now."

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Star siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also graced the birthday. Kareena was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The newest parents in the town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also joined Karan's birthday bash, and Manish called them his "most favourite couple."

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Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also came in for the celebrations. Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, director Zoya Akhtar, and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania were some of the other guests at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director's 54th birthday party at Manish Malhotra's home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vinod Singh (@singhvinod697)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar's latest production Chand Mera Dil released on May 22. Headlined by Lakshya and Ananya Panday, the film received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. KJo's last directorial was the romantic comedy family drama 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The filmmaker hasn't announced his next film yet.

READ | Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace, made National Award-winning films Aparajito, Bhooter Bhabishyat

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