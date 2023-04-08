In Pics: Nysa Devgan cuts cake, celebrates 'early birthday' with Orhan Awatramani, other friends in Jaisalmer

Nysa Devgn-Orhan Awatramani

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are popular names in the Bollywood industry. Though the couple’s daughter Nysa Devgn is not a Bollywood star and hasn’t made her debut yet she is still popular because of her elegant looks in the audience. Nysa was recently seen enjoying an exquisite vacation with her friends and Orhan Awatranami at Jaisalmer. Her friends even celebrated her birthday in advance.

On Friday, Orhan Awatramani shared some pictures from their Udaipur vacation and a video wherein they can be seen celebrating Nysa’s early birthday by cutting a cake and singing the birthday song. In the pictures, Nysa can be seen slaying in a white shirt and blue denim shorts and Orry could be seen wearing a white and green co-ord set. The pictures gave a glimpse of their fun vacation.

In the pictures, Orry also gave a glimpse of the picturesque location. They all were seen enjoying a feast near the lake. He also shared a video wherein two locals were seen singing Rajasthani folk music. The beautiful location only added more glam to the pictures. Nysa was all smiles while she posed with her friends in her pre-birthday celebrations. Orry shared the pictures with the caption ‘Midnight sun’

Earlier, Nysa Devgn was also seen gracing the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in a beautiful white gown along with her mother Kajol Devgn. Kajol shared the glamorous pics of her daughter on Instagram and captioned the post, “Mini Me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.” Netizens loved Nysa’s outfit and even found a resemblance to her mother in her.

Kajol earlier talked about Nysa’s popularity in an interview and said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

