BOLLYWOOD

In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan joins duo, treats fans with Bhediya reunion

Varun Dhawan joining the rumoured couple Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia at the UFC tournament is the most unexpected moment, and fans are calling it a perfect "Bhediyalcious reunion."

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 08:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan joins duo, treats fans with Bhediya reunion
Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi with her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia. Joining these two was Kriti's 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan. Posting some glimpses from the fun evening, the Mimi actress penned, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi (Fire emoji Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2! (Bomb and boxing glove emoji) (sic)."

As a clip of the three surfaced on social media, netizens joked that Kabir Bahia is 'third-wheeling' with Kriti and Varun. A cybercitizen penned “Kabir third wheeling Bhaskar and Anika’s date (sic)”. Another wrote, “Bhaskar and Anika spotted !! My baski heart!” Varun and Kriti are expected to reunite on screen in the sequel Bhediya 2.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon  (@kritisanon)

Although there is no update on Bhediya 2 till now, the Madock horror-comedy universe has released its latest instalment in the form of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma, which also acted as a launchpad for Shakti Shalini, featuring Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda.

On Saturday, Kriti marked one year of her first movie as a producer, Do Patti - the first project of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt message that read, “It’s been a year of my first butterfly (butterfly and red heart emoji). A film that I’ll always be proud of.. my first production.. (folded hands emoji) @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5. (sic)."

Directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti narrates the journey of a police officer who comes across a couple wherein the wife, who has a jealous twin sister, accuses the husband of attempting to murder her.

The project further marked Kriti's first dual role as twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Do Patti also see Kajol in a key role, along with marking the Bollywood debut of television actor Shaheer Sheikh.

