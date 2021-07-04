In Pics: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy their honeymoon getaway in Moscow

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in December 2020 finally seem to be having well deserved time off while they are o their honeymoon in Russia. The much-in-love couple has shared pictures on social media from their romantic getaway, leaving fans gushing.

Gauahar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos with her love Zaid Darbar near Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. The 'Isaqzaade' star was seen wearing a yellow sleeveless tee with blue high-waist denim, while Zaid is seen in a more casual look– donning a beige sweatshirt and pants. She captioned it, “Love In Moscow!”

Gauahar and Zaid shared not one but many photos from their outing documenting every moment. The couple can be seen goofing around and having fun.

The couple got married in Mumbai last year in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding was a three-day affair that included Mehendi and chiksa ceremonies.

Gauahar had earlier shared with her followers that she and Zaid bumped into each other during the lockdown as they shopped for groceries, and hit it off instantly. They started texting and their dates comprised of long drives and Zoom calls.