In Pics: Fardeen Khan is back with a bang, snapped looking leaner than ever

Headlines

Meet IAS Taruni Pandey who cracked UPSC with 4 months' preparation, watched YouTube videos for study, bagged AIR 14

Watch: Virat Kohli makes a special promise to a fan asking for a selfie, video goes viral

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day 2023: Check parking restrictions, time and more

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol’s handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: ‘No other actor was…'

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: Hardik and Co. eye series-levelling win against Rovman Powell’s West Indies

Meet IAS Taruni Pandey who cracked UPSC with 4 months' preparation, watched YouTube videos for study, bagged AIR 14

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

Here’s how much Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, other stars charged for Jailer 

10 tips to keep your gums healthy

8 health benefits of figs (Anjeer)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol’s handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: ‘No other actor was…'

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: 'It could be Rs 60-75 crore easily if…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

In Pics: Fardeen Khan is back with a bang, snapped looking leaner than ever

Aalim Hakim shared photos of Fardeen Khan after going through a makeover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A few hours back, ace hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with an actor but hid his face. He posted a mirror selfie while hid the face of the actor with a lovestruck emoji. Aalim wrote, "Guess ...???". Now, after many people guessed, Hakim unveiled the face of the actor and its none other than Fardeen Khan looking fit as a fiddle.

In the photos, Fardeen is seen looking leaner than before and sporting a handsome look wearing a denim shirt. He completed his look with a pair of golden framed Aviator shades. While sharing the photos, Aalim wrote, "When Good Looks Take Over And Your Job Gets Easier. The Handsome *Fardeen Khan* Is Back With A Bang #FardeenKhan #ActorsLife #Actor #FardeenKhansNewHairstyle #AalimHakim #HakimsAalim #GoodLookingMan #Fashion #GoodHuman #Handsome #IndianFilmIndustry #MenWithTaste #TextureAndStructure #HaircutsWithTextureForMen #trendyhaircuts."

Check out the photos below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Meanwhile, paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Fardeen on his Instagram page after exiting from Aalim's salon. In the video, the actor is heard saying, "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask."

Take a look at the video below:

Fardeen who is all set to make his acting comeback undergone a massive physical transformation and got back into shape. Talking about the same, the actor earlier told Hindustan Times, "Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, seven and son, three, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of Noida's richest who earned Rs 614 crore from his firm, earned Rs 64 lakh per day salary

BGMI maker to invest more than Rs 1200 crore in India, these sectors to benefit

28 students of MCD school fall sick due to gas leak in Delhi's Naraina; FIR registered

Kerala: 22 year old woman stabbed to death in hotel, accused arrested

Bhola Shankar Twitter review: Chiranjeevi's action drama leaves fans divided, netizens call it 'tiresome affair'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE