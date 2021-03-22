In Pics: Fardeen Khan is back with a bang, snapped looking leaner than ever

Aalim Hakim shared photos of Fardeen Khan after going through a makeover.

A few hours back, ace hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with an actor but hid his face. He posted a mirror selfie while hid the face of the actor with a lovestruck emoji. Aalim wrote, "Guess ...???". Now, after many people guessed, Hakim unveiled the face of the actor and its none other than Fardeen Khan looking fit as a fiddle.

In the photos, Fardeen is seen looking leaner than before and sporting a handsome look wearing a denim shirt. He completed his look with a pair of golden framed Aviator shades. While sharing the photos, Aalim wrote, "When Good Looks Take Over And Your Job Gets Easier. The Handsome *Fardeen Khan* Is Back With A Bang #FardeenKhan #ActorsLife #Actor #FardeenKhansNewHairstyle #AalimHakim #HakimsAalim #GoodLookingMan #Fashion #GoodHuman #Handsome #IndianFilmIndustry #MenWithTaste #TextureAndStructure #HaircutsWithTextureForMen #trendyhaircuts."

Meanwhile, paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Fardeen on his Instagram page after exiting from Aalim's salon. In the video, the actor is heard saying, "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask."

Fardeen who is all set to make his acting comeback undergone a massive physical transformation and got back into shape. Talking about the same, the actor earlier told Hindustan Times, "Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, seven and son, three, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great."