Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for a long time before tying the knot but never really opened up about their relationship and how it came to be. The couple married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad and now they have finally revealed the details about their love story. The couple connected over Instagram before Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai to take Sobhita Dhulipala out on a date. During the course of their relationship, Sobhita Dhulipala lived in Mumbai while Naga Chaitanya lived in Hyderabad.

After connecting on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya took a flight to Mumbai and took Sobhita Dhulipala out on a lunch date. The actress shared with the New York Times, "That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way," while Naga Chaitanya added, "I am not a fan of texting. I am not a fan of communicating on social media."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala then reunited for an event in April 2022, "I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history," Sobhita said.

Opening up about the first trip they took together, the couple revealed that they visited the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka with Naga Chaitanya’s friends.

"He’s a doer, I’m a be-er. I’m the fluttering kite and he’s the anchor. Our dissimilarities really kept us interested and curious about each other," Sobhita Dhulipala said.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August 2024 and just 4 months after that, in December of the same year, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.

