Just over a week after announcing his separation from Saira Banu, AR Rahman recently graced the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with his presence. This was AR Rahman's first appearance after his separation from his wife of 29 years. AR Rahman showed his vulnerable side as he shared the impact of music as a tool for emotional healing and mental well-being.

AR Rahman shared how music has the potential to address deeper human needs exceeding carnal desires such as violence and sex. "We all have mental health issues, depression. Because I think there is a void in all of us. That void can be filled by storytellers, by philosophy, by entertaining in a way where you don’t even know that you are taking medicine, by not just catering to your carnal needs like violence and sex and all that stuff. There’s much more than all that stuff," Times Now quoted AR Rahman as saying.

AR Rahman also reflected on his journey with mental health during the masterclass and talked about his experiences with suicidal thoughts when he was younger.

Recalling his younger days, AR Rahman said, "When I had suicidal thoughts when I was young, my mother used to say, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts.’ That’s one of the most beautiful advice I got from my mother. When you live for others, and you’re not selfish, there’s a meaning to your life. I took it very seriously, whether you’re composing for somebody, writing for something, buying food for a person who can’t afford it, or just smiling at someone, these are the things that keep us going. Also, we have limited knowledge about our future. There could be something extraordinary waiting for you. If you have all these things, and hope, that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes, I feel like I’ve done it all, that I’m in a repetitive cycle, and then you realise there’s a bigger role for you."

This marked AR Rahman's first public appearance after his separation from his wife. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation via a joint statement this week.

