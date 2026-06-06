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Imtiaz Ali says 'nepo kids' Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt face more pressure: 'People coming from outside have it easier'

Imtiaz Ali believes star kids like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face their own challenges, saying they have to work even harder to prove themselves despite being born into film families.

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Manisha Chauha

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 10:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauha

Imtiaz Ali says 'nepo kids' Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt face more pressure: 'People coming from outside have it easier'
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The debate around nepotism in Bollywood often centres on the advantages enjoyed by star kids, but filmmaker Imtiaz Ali sees the issue differently. According to him, actors born into film families face a unique kind of pressure that outsiders do not.

During a conversation with Zoom, Imtiaz shared his views on the long-running insider-versus-outsider discussion and addressed the criticism frequently directed at actors such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

"I feel that Alia, Ranbir and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they've got examples of success right around them. They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful. People coming from outside have it easier like me," Imtiaz said.

The filmmaker argued that while star kids may get opportunities, they still need to prove their talent and justify their place in the industry.

Speaking specifically about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, he said, "Ranbir is an actor today in the film industry; there is no doubt. You can call him a nepo child, but actually, those doubts are dispelled because he’s so fantastic. Alia Bhatt is so fantastic that you will not grudge the fact that she got the role; you would want her to get more roles. It’s like that, but one has to earn that. People who are born into the film industry have to earn it even more."

Imtiaz has played an important role in the careers of both actors. Alia received widespread acclaim for her performance in Highway, while Ranbir collaborated with the filmmaker on Rockstar and Tamasha. Though Rockstar and Tamasha were not massive box-office successes when they released, both films have since gained cult status among movie lovers.

Upcoming Projects

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles, with Naseeruddin Shah also playing a key part. Set against the backdrop of Partition-era migration, the romantic drama explores themes of love, longing and belonging. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will portray Lord Rama in the epic, which also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part of the two-film franchise is slated for a Diwali 2026 release.

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Also featuring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari, the film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is set to arrive in cinemas on July 3.

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