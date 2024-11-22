Imtiaz Ali recalls how Alia Bhatt had to change, and answer nature's call in unusual places during Highway's shoot.

Alia Bhatt impressed everyone with her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway. The filmmaker has now revealed how the actress didn’t have a proper safety, a vanity van during the shoot and had to change, and answer nature’s call in unusual places.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa during a panel discussion alongside actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vani Tripathi, Imtiaz spoke about the importance of creating respectful environments for actresses. He further revealed that in two decades of his career in the film industry, he had to remove crew members on three occasions for misconduct. One such incident happened on the set of Highway.

He recalled, “We were shooting on a rural highway with no proper vanity vans. Alia had to change or go for nature’s call in unusual places. One crew member tried to be around her during that time, and I immediately sent him back. This happened thrice in my career, but not anymore. Times have changed drastically. Actresses are really safe on sets now."

Imtiaz noted how the industry has progressed, saying, “The film industry in Bombay is remarkable for the way it treats its women. With 200 people working in a unit, it is a very safe space for them." Highway starred Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The actress was immensely praised for her performance in the movie and it is still considered to be one of the most notable works of her career.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her action thriller, Alpha, a YRF spy universe film along with Sharvari Wagh. Helmed by Shiv Ravail, the film is said to be released in 2025. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline. The film is set to go on floors in 2025.

