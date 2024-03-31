Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Kaur, Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

Imtiaz Ali is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra portray Chamkila and his wife, singing partner Amarjot Kaur, who were assassinated in 1988. The film's trailer and soundtrack have been released this week and both have met with extremely positive response.

Amar Singh Chamkila is the first Imtiaz Ali film that is being directly released on an OTT as the musical starts streaming on Netflix from April 12. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed why he opted for a direct-to-digital release for the film and why he wanted to make it in Hindi language, instead of Chamkila's mother toungue Punjabi.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Imtiaz said, "I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theater viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT."

"So, it’s a new thing and I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me, I am a Hindi film director but making Chamkila in Hindi I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it’s a universal subject. So, I wanted people that are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it. People perhaps that are not from this country and don’t even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy it", he further added.

Imtiaz Ali has previously made critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Rockstar, Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, Tamasha, and Highway. After his last two releases Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal have not been successful, he is looking to make his comeback with Amar Singh Chamkila.

