Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 sucess: 'Want to thank them for bringing audience to theatres'

Here's how Imtiaz Ali reacted to the blockbuster success of both the Dhurandhar films. Ali's next film Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, is slated to release on June 12.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali expressed his gratitude to the makers of Dhurandhar for increasing the footfall in the theatres with their films. At the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Imtiaz Ali shared his happiness for the massive theatrical reception of the two movies headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar. He also admitted that he hasn't watched the movie yet. "I have not seen Dhurandhar yet but I know that there are many beautiful things in it. People liked it a lot. I would like to thank them for bringing audience to theatres and I hope it cotinues. I would like to congratulate the Dhurandhar team," said Imtiaz Ali while talking to media at IFFD 2026.

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar collected Rs 890 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1350 crore worldwide. Its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, that hit theatres in March 2026, has amassed over Rs 900 crore net in India, minted above Rs 1400 crore globally, and is still running to packed theatres across the nation. Apart from Ranveer, Dhar's blockbuster films also feature Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in the leading roles.

Meanhwile, Imtiaz Ali is also set to return to the big screens with another heart-warming love story titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The movie is led by Diljit Dosanjh, marking the back-to-back collaboration of the actor-director duo after the 2024 musical Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024. "Working with an artist like Diljit is always very inspiring and this is the first time that I am working with an actor twice, one after the other in a film. This is my good fortune. Both these films, Amar Singh Chamkila and Main Vaapas Aaunga, are on a particular topic and in both of them Diljit Dosanjh has worked from his heart," said Imtiaz while talking to media at IFFD 2026.

Apart from Diljit, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser opened with the narration of Diljit Dosanjh, which introduces the heartbreaking love story of Naseer as he rests on a hospital bed. In the film, Vedang portrays the young version of Naseer while Sharvari dons the character of his lover. As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" due to the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Film and presented by Applause Entertainment. Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to hit theatres on June 12.

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