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Imtiaz Ali reacts to Main Vaapas Aaunga resurgance in week 2, admits 'thoda hairan hoon' with 130% jump in collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga is performing super strongly in the second week, scoring more than in its debut week. Imtiaz Ali has now responded to the overwhelming response and admitted that even he's surprised.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Main Vaapas Aaunga resurgance in week 2, admits 'thoda hairan hoon' with 130% jump in collection
Imtiaz Ali, poster of Main Vaapas Aaunga (Image source: IMDb)
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Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the revival of his latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, in the second week. Main Vaapas Aaunga opened with high reviews but low footfalls. The first weekend collections shocked trade pundits. It recorded his second-lowest wekeend of the director after his debut Socha Na Tha. However, over the week, and due to overwhelming word of mouth, Main Vaapas Aaunga grew over the week. Shows have increased due to public demand, and the second Friday and Saturday's collection is more than the opening days. This rare feat proves that Main Vaapas Aaunga has clicked among the masses.  

Imtiaz Ali on Main Vaapas Aaunga's revival 

Now, Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the resurrection of the film and admitted that even he's surprised by the trend. In a conversation with ANI, Imtiaz said, "Pehle jis din Friday ko film release hui thi, aur aaj ek hafte baad phir Friday hai, toh collection pehle Friday se shayad double hai. To yeh sab janta ki wajah se hi hua hai, word of mouth ki wajah se hi hua hai (On the day the film was released last Friday, and now a week later on Friday again, the collections are almost double compared to the opening Friday. This has all happened because of the audience, due to strong word of mouth)." 

Imtiaz Ali is surprised by Main Vaapas Aaunga's reception 

He further added, "Overwhelming feeling hai, bahut khushi ki baat hai, thoda hairaan bhi hoon, bahut khushi ho rahi hai aur main janta ka bahut aabhar vyakt karta hoon (It is an overwhelming feeling, a matter of great joy, and I am also a bit surprised. I am very happy, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to the audience)."

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office performance 

Led by Naseeuddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened at just Rs 1.15 crore net and earned Rs 5.50 crore net in its opening weekend. However, after Monday, it held its own during the weekdays and showed steady growth. On the second Friday, Main Vaapas Aunga turned the tables. The film earned Rs 4.30 crore net on the day, a 130% jump from its Friday collections. This shows that content-driven films will work despite competition.

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