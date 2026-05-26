FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film 'useless': 'I could have made a different story'

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik, Sara's film 'useless'

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Which team will secure a direct seat in IPL 2026 Final?

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live: Which team secures direct seat in IPL 2026 Final?

Sanjay Gupta reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 row with Farhan Akhtar: 'What sense does it even make?'

Sanjay Gupta reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 row with Farhan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film 'useless': 'I could have made a different story'

Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the failure of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2, and admitted it was a 'useless experiment.'

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 26, 2026, 06:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film 'useless': 'I could have made a different story'
Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal (Image source: IMDb, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 and admitted that it was a 'useless experiment'. For the unversed, Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020) stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is a spiritual successor to 2009's iconic hit Love Aaj Kal, led by Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Imtiaz will soon bring another romantic drama, Main Waapas Aaunga, and during the promotions, Imtiaz opened up about the box office embarrassment he faced with Kartik-Sara's Love Aaj Kal. 

Imtiaz Ali confesses 2020's Love Aaj Kal was a 'mistake'

In a conversation with Zoom, Imtiaz admitted that he goofed up big time with Love Aaj Kal, as he wanted to make a different film, but ended up turning it into a franchise continuation due to milking it commercially. He said, "In Love Aaj Kal 2, I did that because I already had the story and I was excited about it. It didn’t work is a different matter. Love Aaj Kal 2 also told me that this is a useless experiment because it’s not even a viable project, if you don’t want to make it. Love Aaj Kal 2 was a story in itself. I could have made a different story."

Also read: Viral video: After Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan, Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol, fans react

Love Aaj Kal 2 was actually called 'Reverse'

Speaking more about it, Imtiaz revealed the original plan for the film, and said, "There was a time when I was thinking about making a different story and not calling it Love Aaj Kal 2. I was calling it Reverse. But later on, it was decided that maybe it would be better to call it Love Aaj Kal 2, which was not a big service to the film. The fact that it needs to be a commercially viable, profitable project is not what will keep me excited for it for two years."

Love Aaj Kal 2 was a useless experiment: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz said that he was not excited to do a story for the reason that it was a 'commercially viable' thing. He stated that it was the wrong way to start something. "I don’t want to do that. Unless there is something that is really pulling me to make a movie, a second part of a movie… Something just comes like that. But I’m not really keen to explore a part two just for the heck of it," he said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film 'useless': 'I could have made a different story'
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik, Sara's film 'useless'
Hema Malini felt Dharmendra's 'warm presence' while receiving his posthumous Padma Vibhushan: 'He was holding my hand'
Hema Malini felt Dharmendra's 'warm presence' while receiving his Padma Vibhusha
Sanjay Gupta reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 row with Farhan Akhtar: 'What sense does it even make?'
Sanjay Gupta reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 row with Farhan
Indian woman shot dead in supermarket, CCTV video shows chilling details
Indian woman shot dead in supermarket, CCTV video shows details
BTS beats Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars to win Artist of the Year at 2026 American Music Awards
BTS wins Artist of the Year at 2026 American Music Awards, check major winners
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement