Imtiaz Ali reacts to Love Aaj Kal 2 failure, calls Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film 'useless': 'I could have made a different story'

Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the failure of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2, and admitted it was a 'useless experiment.'

Director Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 and admitted that it was a 'useless experiment'. For the unversed, Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020) stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is a spiritual successor to 2009's iconic hit Love Aaj Kal, led by Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Imtiaz will soon bring another romantic drama, Main Waapas Aaunga, and during the promotions, Imtiaz opened up about the box office embarrassment he faced with Kartik-Sara's Love Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz Ali confesses 2020's Love Aaj Kal was a 'mistake'

In a conversation with Zoom, Imtiaz admitted that he goofed up big time with Love Aaj Kal, as he wanted to make a different film, but ended up turning it into a franchise continuation due to milking it commercially. He said, "In Love Aaj Kal 2, I did that because I already had the story and I was excited about it. It didn’t work is a different matter. Love Aaj Kal 2 also told me that this is a useless experiment because it’s not even a viable project, if you don’t want to make it. Love Aaj Kal 2 was a story in itself. I could have made a different story."

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Love Aaj Kal 2 was actually called 'Reverse'

Speaking more about it, Imtiaz revealed the original plan for the film, and said, "There was a time when I was thinking about making a different story and not calling it Love Aaj Kal 2. I was calling it Reverse. But later on, it was decided that maybe it would be better to call it Love Aaj Kal 2, which was not a big service to the film. The fact that it needs to be a commercially viable, profitable project is not what will keep me excited for it for two years."

Love Aaj Kal 2 was a useless experiment: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz said that he was not excited to do a story for the reason that it was a 'commercially viable' thing. He stated that it was the wrong way to start something. "I don’t want to do that. Unless there is something that is really pulling me to make a movie, a second part of a movie… Something just comes like that. But I’m not really keen to explore a part two just for the heck of it," he said.