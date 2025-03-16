Imtiaz was quick to absolve the film's lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, of any blame, instead shouldering the responsibility himself. He also shared his perspective on making sequels, emphasising that there must be a compelling reason behind revisiting a story.

Imtiaz Ali is renowned for crafting romantic dramas infused with a dose of realism, resulting in a filmography that has largely captivated audiences. While many of his films have become modern classics, such as the iconic Jab We Met, one misstep stands out in his otherwise impressive repertoire. The 2020 release Love Aaj Kal 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, unfortunately, failed to replicate the magic of his earlier successes, leaving a disappointing mark on his otherwise illustrious career.

Imtiaz recently opened up about the underwhelming performance of Love Aaj Kal 2, the spiritual successor to his 2009 hit film of the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Acknowledging the film's failure to replicate the original's success, Ali candidly admitted to making mistakes and conceded that the 2020 version lacked the ‘freshness’ that made the first film so endearing.

In a candid conversation on the YouTube channel Game Changer, Imtiaz reflected on the shortcomings of his 2020 film, Love Aaj Kal 2. He acknowledged that he could have done things differently. According to him, one of the primary mistakes he made was trying to pack too much into the film, which ultimately resulted in a narrative that felt heavy-handed and cumbersome. "The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, and people didn't understand what happened. It seemed like this didn't come from the heart," he confessed. Furthermore, he believed that the film lacked a sense of freshness, which is essential for a romantic drama to resonate with audiences.

Imtiaz was quick to absolve the film's lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, of any blame, instead shouldering the responsibility himself. He also shared his perspective on making sequels, emphasising that there must be a compelling reason behind revisiting a story. While Ali felt that he had a valid reason for making Love Aaj Kal 2, he admitted that he was unable to convey it effectively, at least not during the film's promotional campaign.

In a surprising revelation, Imtiaz expressed his reluctance to make sequels in the future, unless absolutely necessary. However, he did leave room for a potential exception, jokingly suggesting that a sequel to his 2011 hit Rockstar could be an interesting prospect.

It's worth noting that Love Aaj Kal 2 was also notable for the real-life romance that blossomed between its lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, during the film's production. However, their relationship reportedly came to an end shortly after the movie's release.