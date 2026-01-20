FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Imtiaz Ali reacts to AR Rahman's controversy, says there's no 'communal bias' in Bollywood: 'His comments have been misconstrued'

Imtiaz Ali, who has frequently collaborated with AR Rahman for films such as Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila, said he has never felt any kind of "communal bias" in Bollywood, adding that the Oscar-winning music composer's comments have been "miscontrued."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has come out in support of A R Rahman amid a controversy over the music maestro's remarks on declining work in Bollywood and his suggestion that it could be linked to a "communal thing", saying the comments may have been misconstrued. The Oscar-winning composer told the BBC Asian Network in a recent interview that the volume of his work in the Hindi film industry has declined over the past eight years, suggesting it may be linked to what he described as a “communal thing”. He also pointed to shifts in the industry’s power structures, saying creative control has moved away from artistes. His comments triggered a debate online and within the film industry with critics questioning the basis of his observations. 

Ali, who has frequently collaborated with Rahman for films such as Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and most recently Amar Singh Chamkila, said he has never felt any kind of "communal bias" in Bollywood. “No, I don't think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I've been here for a long time, and I've never seen it, and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I've met in the film industry," the filmmaker told India Today. “I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it's been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don't remember of a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity,” he added. 

In the interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked if he faced any prejudice in the Hindi film industry when he started out in the 1990s. "Maybe I didn't get to know all this stuff. Maybe God concealed all this stuff. But for me I never felt any of those, but the past eight years, maybe, because the power shift has happened," he replied. "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family'," he said. 

Among those who criticised Rahman for his comments was actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who called him “prejudiced and hateful”. Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who has collaborated with Rahman on several projects, said he disagreed with the suggestion of communal bias. As the debate intensified, Rahman issued a clarification on social media on Sunday, saying his remarks were misunderstood and that he never intended to cause pain. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt," the Oscar-winning legendary composer said. 

