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Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note as Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres: 'Beacon of hope for all filmmakers'

Imtiaz Ali reacts Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres

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Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note as Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres: 'Beacon of hope for all filmmakers'

Thanking audiences for supporting Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali wrote, "The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service." The film was released on June 12 and has entered its eighth week on Friday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note as Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres: 'Beacon of hope for all filmmakers'
Imtiaz Ali reacts Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres
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At a time when most films struggle to sustain long theatrical runs, Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as a rare box office success story. The film has completed 50 days in cinemas on Friday and continues to run successfully in its eighth week. Despite opening to positive reviews, the Imtiaz Ali directorial had a modest start at the box office. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles, the film gradually found its footing through strong audience appreciation and overwhelmingly positive word of mouth. It witnessed a remarkable turnaround from its second week, with collections growing steadily as more people discovered and embraced the film, and by the sixth week, Main Vaapas Aaunga had already emerged as a commercial success.

Celebrating Main Vaapas Aaunga's 50-day theatrical run, Imtiaz Ali penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram, thanking the audiences for their love towards the film. "50 days in cinemas!! This is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience - the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth - for no reason except that they liked the film. May the tribe increase! The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers", the filmmaker wrote.

The Jab We Met director further added, "The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service. The love that the stellar cast and crew put into the film has been reciprocated by the audience and I am very happy about that. The support of exhibitors and distributors to this film that did not have a good opening was crucial for its unusual success. Many thanks to all there :) Thanks and best wishes also to Ananya Birla and our friends at the Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment as well as Tips, our music partners, for their unflinching support to the film. And finally, congratulations to the entire Hindi film industry for the footfalls we are receiving this year at the theatres. Now the impetus is on us filmmakers to make wonderful films for the audience that seems keen to visit theatres for it."

Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga also features a stellar soundtrack with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The romantic drama also features Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Dolly Ahluwalia, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles.

READ | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama confirmed in Nitesh Tiwari's epic

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