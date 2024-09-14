Director's 'most rejected film' was also turned down by Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, but became superhit; it starred...

Can you picture anyone other than Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met? But if we tell you that the director initially had other actors in mind, but things didn’t go as planned.

However, the film was turned down by several stars including Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. Imtiaz Ali shared in an interview that Jab We Met was the most rejected film of his career. He had originally sought Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta for the roles in this rom-com.

While speaking with Galatta India, Imtiaz Ali said, “He is one of the best friends I will ever have. So I was trying to make it with him. But it never got made to the extent that many years passed… Bobby was doing some other work, so I thought let it be, let’s not make this film together. We shook hands on that.”

He added, “I had also gone to Preity Zinta. Jab We Met was the most rejected film of my life. It was being rejected everywhere. It was when I narrated the film to Preity Zinta in her house, that she laughed. I thought she is laughing at me, mocking me! But she said it was really funny. So, I continued narrating. That was the first time somebody had complimented the film. So I owe it to her and whenever I meet her I give her a special hug and thank her that, You were the first person, who told me this film is ok. So Bobby and Preity Zinta is the pairing I wanted but it didn’t happen.”

Ultimately, the roles went to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who became iconic in their respective parts. Imtiaz Ali praised their professionalism and dedication, which contributed to the film's lasting success.

Imtiaz Ali discussed his decision to cast Shahid Kapoor, mentioning, "He (Shahid) said he could wear glasses and clothes that would make him look the age. Kareena was my first choice; I had met her earlier for this film, but it hadn’t worked out at that point in time. But then she came on board."