'Imtiaz Ali is special': Vijay Varma on collaborating with 'She' director

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma who was last seen in Imitiaz Ali's crime-based show on Netflix titled She says that he is on cloud nine because of the feedback that he has been receiving for his portrayal of a narcotics dealer in the show.

In a recent interview, speaking about the same, Vijay said, "After watching She, lots of people are writing to me asking, 'Will you be my quarantine?' Working on it has been such a valuable experience and I’m overwhelmed with the way people have loved Sasya. I’m happy to see that both the critics and the audiences have liked the character and are now thinking of me as a breakout star. I am full of gratitude."

Vijay also spoke about collaborating with Imtiaz and said, "Imtiaz sir is incredibly generous and gentle. He was a close part of the workshops and helped us in reaching the truth of the characters. He indulges you when you jam with him and that’s what sets him apart. Apart from being a great storyteller, he’s a great listener."

He further added, "His style makes you more and more comfortable. He nudges you in the right direction and makes you feel like your character is your own discovery. He is special. I am just glad he trusted me with this character." Vijay also revealed that he is happy to be part of the content that’s striking a chord even with the international audience. "Web is the future and the thing that I am enjoying the most is to be part of the content that has no boundaries. It’s exciting how you make a show here in India and then people across the globe not only enjoy it but also consider it to be a good watch,"

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Fallen, a thriller series with Sonakshi Sinha.