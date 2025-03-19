When asked to pick between Deepika and Alia, Imtiaz chose Alia.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with top stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, recently stirred up some conversation during an interview on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers.

When asked to pick between Deepika and Alia, Imtiaz chose Alia. This caused an old video to resurface, where Deepika had mentioned that she was Imtiaz’s favorite actress. In a recent rapid-fire round, Imtiaz Ali picked Alia Bhatt over Deepika Padukone.

This led Reddit users to dig up an old interview from Film Companion, where Deepika had said that she and Imtiaz were each other’s favorites. What made this clip even more interesting was that Alia was also part of that conversation. In the old video that resurfaced, Deepika Padukone mentioned, "Imtiaz wrote Cocktail, but he directed Tamasha. We are each other’s favourites." A Reddit user shared the clip with the caption, “Imtiaz really gave her a reality check,” which quickly sparked a lot of conversation online.

The resurfaced video sparked reactions from netizens, with many calling Deepika "delusional." One user commented, “This is embarrassing,” while another said, “Oops, Deepu… ultimate betrayal.” However, some defended Deepika, with one person writing, "Actually, Deepika is being generous when she says he’s also her favourite. Tamasha was a bad movie about a man-child needing to be fixed by someone. These directors and actors keep changing their favourites based on the current trend—there’s no real loyalty."

Deepika Padukone has worked with Imtiaz Ali in Love Aaj Kal (with Saif Ali Khan) and Tamasha (with Ranbir Kapoor). She also starred in Cocktail, which was written by Imtiaz. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt collaborated with Imtiaz in Highway, a performance that brought her critical acclaim.

Deepika Padukone's most recent appearance was in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. The film earned Rs 372 crore worldwide. While fans are eagerly awaiting her next project, Deepika has yet to announce what’s next for her.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was last seen in Jigra, which didn’t do well at the box office. She is set to star in YRF’s spy universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari. Additionally, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War lined up, keeping her fans excited about her future releases.