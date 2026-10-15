Imran Khan to take this BIG STEP after getting notice to leave the country, will move to..., actor's lawyer says rules do not prohibit'

After Imran Khan got notice to leave India, his lawyer informed the next big step the actor has taken to counter it.

Actor Imran Khan has decided to take a big step after recieving the notice to leave India for participating in a peacful protest. As per the reports, Imran's lawyer stated that the actor will move the Bombay High Court against the notice. The legal representative of the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor asserted that rules do not prohibit OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders from participating in a protest.