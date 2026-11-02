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Imran Khan submits 'unconditional' apology for taking part in protests, Bombay HC holds his 'Leave India' notice until this date

On Monday, Imran Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking in the Bombay High Court that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology. The court has put his 'Leave India' notice on hold until December 7.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Imran Khan submits 'unconditional' apology for taking part in protests, Bombay HC holds his 'Leave India' notice until this date
Imran Khan apologises in Bombay HC
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The Bombay High Court on Monday lambasted actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, for participating in a protest over the CEC-SIR issue, and said the fundamental right to protest is available only to Indian citizens, prompting him to tender an unconditional apology. 

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the magnanimity of India is such that a US citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is first issued a notice, asking him to leave the country, instead of deporting him forthwith.

Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology.

The bench then posted Khan's plea challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice, asking him to leave the country by October 28 for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue in Mumbai last month, for further hearing on December 7.  The High court extended its earlier order keeping the notice in abeyance until then.

Aamir Khan's newphew and actor Imran Khan was briefly detained during a demonstration held at August Kranti Maidan on October 10 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's stir seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

READ | Jailer 2 box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide

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