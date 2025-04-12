Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani, directed by Dharmesh Darshan and co-starring Karisma Kapoor, is one of the biggest hits of the 90s. Raja Hindustani, which was released in November 1996, was the third most commercially successful Hindi film of the 1990s in terms of net gross.

Imran Khan, Aamir Khan's nephew, has not had a successful career in films, but time and again, he has credited his superstar uncle and the impact he had on his life. Imran Khan, in a recent interview with Filmfare, spoke deeply on Aamir Khan's brilliant film career, while opining that some of the superstar's films from the 90s are problematic in today’s context. Imran Ran was quoted as saying, "You know, there are some of his 90s films that have not aged well, and when you look at them through a modern lens, they are kind of problematic. There are moments that are quite uncomfortable. Raja Hindustani, which was a staggering hit, is very uncomfortable to watch. You look at it and you go, ‘This is wrong; we are not supposed to,’ so there are a fair number of 90s films that are uncomfortable by today’s measures."

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani, directed by Dharmesh Darshan and co-starring Karisma Kapoor, is one of the biggest hits of the 90s. Raja Hindustani, which was released in November 1996, was the third most commercially successful Hindi film of the 1990s in terms of net gross. It was also the highest-grossing film of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 5.75 crore, Raja Hindustani went on to gross Rs 76.34 crore worldwide. Not only this, Raja Hindustani's music became so popular that its album sold more than 11 million copies. To this date, it remains one of the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums of all time.

As for Imran Khan, in the same interview, the actor, while calling some of Aamir Khan's films from the 90s problematic, appreciated his uncle for his priceless guidance throughout his life. "In my own way, I am tremendously led by him. Throughout life, whenever I am facing a dilemma, I think, ‘What would Aamir do?’ I may not exactly approach it in the same way as him; a lot of our methodologies and beliefs are different, but at its core, he has always been driven by integrity and authenticity."

"Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable, and then what is the most truthful and most authentic way that we can render this story. Those are kind of the core guiding principles which I have learned from him, which I still adhere to," Imran Khan added.

