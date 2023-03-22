Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik sparks divorce rumours with cryptic 'divorce was best thing for her' post

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

Avantika Malik, the estranged wife of former actor Imran Khan, sparked rumours that their divorce may have been finalised, after a cryptic Instagram post. Avantika shared a meme featuring singer Miley Cuyrus on Instagram with a cryptic caption about divorce, leading to speculations. Reportedly, Imran and Avantika separated in 2019 but have not formally divorced.

On Tuesday, Avantika shared a video of a Miley Cyrus performance where the singer can be seen dancing her heart out. The caption on top of the video read ‘That divorce was the best thing for her’. The caption referred to Miley’s marriage and divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. While sharing the post on Instagram Stories, Avantika added, “Not just for her,” with the hashtag ‘just saying’.

Avantika and Imran were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot in 2011. Their daughter Imaara was born in 2014. However, as per reports, the couple parted ways in 2019 and have been living separately since then. However, reports were unclear on whether they have finalised their divorce or not.

An India Today report quoted a source saying that the couple has movied on. “Avantika is really happy and they enjoy each others company. She’s the sort who doesn’t believe in living in the past and loves to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through common friends and are taking it easy. They are not in a rush to put any label on their friendship,” the report stated.

Late last year, Avantika had posted pictures with Sahib Singh Lamba, which had fuelled speculations that the two were dating. Similarly, there were reports that Imran was dating actor Lekha Washington recently, with whom he was spotted in 2021. Imran made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and worked in a number of films over the next ten years. He was last seen on screen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.