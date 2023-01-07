Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik found love again? Actress photos with mystery man spark dating rumours

Avantika Malik with mystery man

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik dropped her photo dump from December 2022 memories, and we spotted a mystery man in her photos and presumably in her life as well.

In a carousel post shared by Avantika, we could see Malik flaunting her selfie skills, enjoying the vibes of a family function, and twinning in black with Sahib Singh Lamba. Yes, that's the mystery guy we mentioned above. There is another photo of Avantika and Sahib posing together, and they look comfortable with each other. These photos spark the rumours of them being romantically involved. Avantika shared the post with the caption, "#decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now…."

Here's the post

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011, and they welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. After being together for eight years, the couple has reportedly parted ways. The reports further stated that although the couple is not staying together for the past two years, they have not filed for divorce yet. Recently, the Delhi Belly actor made a rare public appearance at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement.

In November, Imran Khan, who has been keeping a low profile, was recently spotted at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement. The actor, who is rarely spotted after quitting the film industry in 2018, was seen posing for the paps in a suit. Made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), Imran went on to star in films like Kidnap, Luck, Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Gori Teri Pyaar Mein.

The video of Imran has been shared by celebrity photographer Yogesh Shah. Netizens also reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Miss him as an actor.” The second one said, “he is changed a lot.” The third person commented, “After longgg time bollywood misses him.” The fourth person mentioned, “He should make a comeback.” The fifth person mentioned, “here have you gone Imran... Should make a come back to Bollywood.” The sixth person commented, “Plzz ask him where is he and when is he starting his work in films again?”