Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up'

Imran Khan recalled feeling uneasy while filming a scene of sexual violence with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap.

Imran Khan has always been vocal about his thoughts on cinema and society. The actor, who shifted from his romantic role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to a darker character in Kidnap, recently talked about an uncomfortable moment from the film's shoot.

In an interview with the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran recalled feeling uneasy while filming a scene of sexual violence with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap. He said, "There is this part in Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable. There’s this quote-unquote romantic song, called ‘Mausam’, and the scene after that is one of sexual violence, where this character drags her back to the den, and it seems for a moment that he’s going to sexually assault her. In fact, it begins that way, and then he stops and pulls back. I don’t think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

He added, "I spent the day shooting that sequence, and I went home that evening, and I found myself to be very, very, very disturbed. I couldn’t sleep, I threw up. I just couldn’t get it out of my head. The next morning, I went to Minissha, and she had these dark, purple bruises all over her arm from where I’d grabbed her. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ So, I sat down with her and I said that I needed to talk it through with her because I was uncomfortable with how it had all played out. She was super-chill about it. She set my mind at ease… But I’ve never quite felt okay about it."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, who has been away from the limelight for a long time, recently dropped a series of pictures from a construction site turned villa, suggesting that he was building a house. Taking to his Instagram account, Imran shared a series of pictures showing a beautiful house under construction, surrounded by nature.

Amidst the admiration, one social media user wondered how he managed to finance the project, given his long absence from the film industry. The user wrote, "From where is he getting money?". The Delhi Belly actor, with his characteristic wit, responded directly, "I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000s."

His response was lauded by other social media users. Reacting to Imran's comment, one said, "You're so witty," while another wrote, "Best reply." Responing to the Instagram user who questioned the actor's finances, one netizen commented, "Stop being a troll! Atleast he is better human than you!!!", while another added, "His (Imran's) generational wealth and the investments he made by acting into a lot of films will be at least a few hundred times than your net worth. Therefore instead of behaving like a pathetic loser on the profiles of people you're jealous of, please work hard to uplift your own sorry life."

