Imran Khan pens heartfelt note on being skinny-shamed, says he felt 'deeply ashamed' after rumours of drug abuse

Iman Khan shared that he would hear statements such as 'you're looking weak', 'you look like a little boy, not a man', and 'the heroine looks bigger than you' from the industry people.

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 romantic drama Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. The actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes stories from his films on Instagram in the last few weeks and each of his heartfelt post has gone viral on social media.

On Friday, October 6, instead of sharing an anecdote from one of his films, Imran penned an emotional note on how he has been skinny-shamed throughout his life. The Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor also revealed that he had to take steroids for attaining 'heroic physique' in his second film, Kidnap.

"I've always been skinny. I'm one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body just burns through whatever I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction! In my late teens, guys around me started joining gyms and working out. They started to expand, their biceps stretching the sleeves of their t-shirts. I wore a size S, and my sleeves were still loose", Imran wrote.

He further added on how he didn't need to be 'muscular' to play Jai Singh Rathore in his debut film Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na in 2008 as he stated, "I didn't need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore... but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout Jaane Tu. For my next film, Kidnap, I hit the gym in earnest, and began my journey with body building."

"Over the next few years, the sculpting and maintenance of my body became part of my lifestyle. I worked out regularly, but still I would hear 'So...you'll bulk up a bit before we start shooting, right?'; 'You're looking weak', 'You look like a little boy, not a man', and 'The heroine looks bigger than you' (ouch for both of us!). In hindsight, I think I looked fine... but at the time, I felt insecure. I wanted a powerful, heroic physique. So I tried harder", Imran added.

The actor then went on to explain his weight transformation diet, and added that he had to take supplements and steroids for bulking up. "Exercise means nothing without nutrition; 6 meals a day, totalling 4000 calories. Chicken breast, egg whites, sweet potato, oats, flax seeds... all good stuff, but still not enough to make my biceps look like the heroes I saw onscreen. No, for that I needed to supplement with whey protein, creatine, leucine, glutamine, L-carnitine... and ultimately, even anabolic steroids. Shock and horror! We're not supposed to admit that part out loud, it could totally ruin the illusion."

Imran further shared that he felt 'deeply ashamed and embarrased' as he became more skinnier while battling depression in the recent years and his photos went viral sparking rumours of drug abuse. "In recent years, as I battled depression and stopped working out, I became skinnier than I'd ever been. When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further."

Shring his physical and mental state at the present moment, Imran concluded, "It's been an uphill journey, but these days I'm doing better than ever; I exercise with my old friend @tokastraining who puts my health first and only feeds me supplements like walnuts and turmeric... seriously. And while I'm still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles... I don't feel bad about myself."



Along with the post, he actor shared a couple of photos of his beefed up body and one picture from last few years when he looked extremely thin while being captured by the paps. The last photo had the text, "Imran Khan's thin look leaves Twitterati worried" underneath it.



