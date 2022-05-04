Imran Khan makes rare appearance, looks unrecognisable in Ira Khan's Eid photos

Credit: Ira Khan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has been keeping a low profile, is recently spotted in photos shared by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira on the occasion of Eid 2022. The actor is rarely spotted after quitting the film industry in 2018.

On Tuesday, Ira Khan shared a number of photos from her Eid celebration with her family on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA.

You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak.”

However, as soon as the photos went viral, people started noticing Imran Khan. One of them wrote, “Imran looking shocking...great actor become like this omg.” Another mentioned, “Yeh imran khan toh nahi hai.” The third one commented, “Eid Mubarak, I wish we could see @imrankhan Back in the movies again.” On the work front, Imran was last seen in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, disclosed that she has been suffering from anxiety attacks. She shared information in that post, and now she's revealed what helped her deal with the situation after the attack in another post.

She wrote, “1 thing that helped my anxiety. I used body scrub for the first time in my life. I only managed to shower after the palpitations had passed but I wasn't feeling settled and I was worried they would be back. It took a while to figure out what I felt like doing and then actually get up to do it. However, eventually - I took a relatively long shower (mine usually last only 3-5 minutes) with body scrub. Why I think the body scrub helped me is because it made for a heightened tactile (sense organs - touch) experience. My mind shifted focus to feeling the coarse scrub on my body. I was told you're supposed to put oil after you use a scrub. So then I did that. Then got into those super soft pyjamas from the photo. Then put a face mask. Result: I managed to fall asleep on Sunday night. I don't know if it will work everytime. It's also a post attack soothing and not a during attack thing. But I'm also caught up in my own head too much, I think. So increasing the number of tactile experiences in my daily life may be a good idea. And maybe that'll add to the variables that act as general preventives to unhealthy mental health.

If you don't want to spend money on another beauty product.. @sarahjanedias put up a how-to-make-scrub-at-home.”