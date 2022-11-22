Search icon
Imran Khan makes rare appearance at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement, fans say 'Bollywood misses you'

Imran Khan can be seen posing when he reacted at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Credit: yogenshah_s/Instagram

Imran Khan, who has been keeping a low profile, was recently spotted at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement. The actor, who is rarely spotted after quitting the film industry in 2018, was seen posing for the paps in a suit.

The video of Imran has been shared by celebrity photographer Yogesh Shah. Netizens also reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Miss him as an actor.” The second one said, “he is changed a lot.”  The third person commented, “After longgg time bollywood misses him.” The fourth person mentioned, “He should make a comeback.”  The fifth person mentioned, “here have you gone Imran... Should make a come back to Bollywood.” The sixth person commented, “Plzz ask him where is he and when is he starting his work in films again?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

For the unversed, In September, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan accepted her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's proposal as the latter presented a ring to the former at one of his cycling events. And now, on Friday, November 18, the couple has officially been engaged to each other at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Ira looked beautiful in her red dress, while Nupur looked dapper in his black tuxedo suit as the couple posed for photographs for the paparazzi. They were seen talking to each other in the video shared by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah.

Aamir Khan was seen posing with his cousin brother Mansoor Khan, who has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

READ | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets dreamy proposal from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

At his daughter, Ira Khan's engagement to Nupur Shikhare, proud father Aamir Khan appeared to be having the time of his life. Ira can be seen cheering her father in a video that is currently going viral as he dances to Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. The video is too cute to miss and is widely circulated. 

