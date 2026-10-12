'Imran Khan is attempting to create anarchy': BJP Kirit Somaiya demands immediate arrest of Aamir Khan's nephew, alleges their Pakistani connection

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that actors like Imran Khan, Shabana Azmi, and Nasseruddin Shah are funded by Pakistan. He also alleged that Imran wished to create anarchy in India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has now demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan for his participation in a protest in Mumbai. On Monday, Kirit alleged violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

As ANI reported, Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. Kirit also demanded immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Imran is an American citizen: Somaiya

Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest. “The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.

People like Imran Khan are attempting to create anarchy in India: Somaiya

The BJP leader further alleged that Khan was attempting to incite "anarchy" in the country and called for his immediate arrest and deportation. “While any individual has the right to speak against the government, people like Imran Khan are attempting to incite anarchy in India; they should be arrested immediately and deported... We have demanded that a summons be issued to Imran Khan immediately, and the police are expected to do so today,” he added.

In his comments, Somaiya also referred to the participation of other prominent personalities in protests, naming veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. He alleged that their appearances at demonstrations were part of a “well-planned conspiracy.” Somaiya also referred to the participation of other prominent personalities in protests, naming veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, alleging that their appearances at demonstrations were part of a “well-planned conspiracy”

People like Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are funded by Pakistan? Somaiya alleges

“Sometimes Shabana Azmi appears, sometimes Javed Akhtar shows up, and at other times others appear; this is a well-planned conspiracy. The money could be coming from Pakistan or elsewhere. You may have noticed that he also lied about this matter. I had a heated argument with the police and asked why he had not been arrested. He is falsely claiming that he is a citizen and belongs to Mumbai,” the BJP leader said.

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Somaiya's latest remarks follow his earlier post on X, in which he said he had written to and spoken with the Gamdevi Police Station regarding the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Khan. He argued that the case was incomplete and sought further action against the actor.

The BJP leader had announced that he would visit the police station on Monday afternoon to press for further action. He maintained that Khan should face additional charges for participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation and for allegedly violating OCI regulations and visa conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)