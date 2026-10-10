Imran Khan gets detained by Mumbai Police for supporting CJP protest, actor makes first big statement: 'I'm going for a...'

After Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, and several other protestors, actor Imran Khan is also being detained by police for protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, is being detained by Mumbai Police for participating and supporting the peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, initiated by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party. On Saturday evening, Imran confirmed the news of his detention by dropping a pic on his Instagram.

How did Imran got detained?

In the selfie, Imran, in his white shirt soaked in sweat, seemingly inside the police van. Imran held his phone from one hand and made a pose of victory with V sign from the other hand. Imran shared the pic, confirming his detention by his short statement in the caption. He wrote, "Apparently, I'm going for a drive."

Here's the viral pic

Netizens reacted to Imran's detention

The pic went viral in no time, and netizens dropped their reactions in the comments. A netizen wrote, "Powerful people make places powerful." Another netizen recalled a moment from his debut movie, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and wrote, "Real life Rathod." One of the netizens wrote, "You're an absolute rockstar." An internet user wrote, "More power to you." The majority of the netizens supported Imran. A few tried to troll him. An internet user wrote, "Have you started mewing inside?" Another internet user wrote, "Man with a spine." One of the netizens called him a "legend."

About Imran Khan

Imran is among the actors who have voiced support for Abhijeet Dipke's protest against Gyanesh. Other artistes, including Nasseruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani, Shabana Azmi, and Prakash Raj, have openly stood in solidarity with Dipke. On the work front, Imran made his debut with Aamir Khan's production Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. After a few hits, he took a break from acting for a decade. His last theatrical release was Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. The movie was released in cinemas in 2015.