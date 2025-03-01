Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011 and in 2014, welcomed a baby girl, Imara Malik Khan. The couple then decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences after an eight-year-long marriage. Lekha Washington, on the other hand, was earlier in a relationship with journalist Pablo Chatterji.

Imran Khan, most popularly known for his role in the iconic film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na has often been in the news for his personal life. Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011 and in 2014, welcomed a baby girl, Imara Malik Khan. However, soon, things turned sour between the couple and they decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences after an eight-year-long marriage. Imran Khan then also stepped away from the limelight, living a private life. However, the actor now, amid talks of a comeback in films, is also grabbing headlines for his second chance in love.

Imran Khan is in a relationship with Lekha Washington. The two started dating during the Covid lockdown but apart from this, not much is known about their love story. In a recent interview, Imran Khan finally opened up about how he met his ladylove and shared that they were part of the same social circle.

Before Imran Khan, Lekha Washington was in a relationship with journalist Pablo Chatterji, the son of famous theatre performer Dhritiman Chatterjee.

Speaking to Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan on their podcast Moments of Silence, Imran Khan said, "We were all in a group of friends. Her then-partner actually was an old school friend of mine. So we were all kind of within the same group of friends."

Imran Khan also revealed key details about their shared life and said, "For the initial couple of years of our relationship, she was still in her place and I was in mine. This past year, as we’ve moved into the same space, has been about finding that balance of me saying we have too many things, and she’s like ‘But I found this amazing thing’."

