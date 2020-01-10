'Important to test the authority': Kangana Ranaut on why powerful people don't scare her

Kangana Ranaut is well known for always speaking her mind whether it is about the Bollywood film industry or politics or gender wage gap.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress is currently busy with promoting her upcoming sports drama Panga in which she plays the role of a railway employee as well as a Kabaddi player.

In a recent interview, Kangana revealed that she has a natural instinct to challenge authority and not feel intimidated by people in power.

"I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it’s very natural. Authority asks you for a certain submission, a certain surrender. For that, it’s very important to test the authority. To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional. So, if I find somebody who is worthy of the position they are taking, I am the first one to surrender. But, I do test them. They may be powerful for others, I find them truly powerless," Kangana said.

A few days back Kangana had also commented on the gender wage gap in the industry.

"I have heard some successful actresses saying that they don't deserve equal pay as their male colleagues because the latter get big openings, but I believe if you won't feel empowered yourself then no film or person can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal. You should tell yourself that you don't have any shortcomings."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.