'Important to be mindful of your actions': Tiger Shroff on being labelled a 'bankable star'

Tiger Shroff is an actor who has garnered a steady fan following and a bunch of successful films to his credit. The actor has a nation-wide fan following and his performance in his recent release Baaghi 3 is proof of the actors searing passion and dedication.

In a recent interview, when he was asked about feeling the pressure of always getting it right in terms of everything to sustain the 'bankable' star tag, Tiger said, "When people look up to you for the work you do, it is important to be mindful of your actions. If your conscience is in the right place then you wouldn’t have to constantly worry about being right."

He further added, "At the same time, these expectations from my fans are a motivation to keep working harder." There is no doubt that Tiger is a hard worker and keeps on developing his skills and working harder for his films and constantly surpasses the expectation of the audience.

On the work front, Tiger is currently emerging gloriously due to the success of his recent release Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and is all set to shoot for his next film Heropanti 2 which will release on 16th July 2021 which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon. Tiger also recently featured in Akshay Kumar's song of hope titled Muskurayega India which was released keeping in mind the country's fight against the deadly coronavirus. The video aims to provide a ray of hope amid these trying times.