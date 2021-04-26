'I'm quite used to it': Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to his Hollywood debut 'Extraction'

It has been a year since Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer Netflix film 'Extraction' released. The film got a warm reaction on the platform and also from Chris' peers in Hollywood, however, Randeep recently opened up about how Bollywood did not seem too excited for it.

Randeep, in his first Hollywood film, played the role of Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Major. The film was produced by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Endgame' fame.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about his colleagues' reaction to the movie, Randeep said, "Well I’m quite used to it. It does happen time and again, well that’s okay. Maybe they didn’t like my acting, liked my action maybe, that’s why they didn’t speak up," he said.

He further added, "But yeah there is a lot of hoopla that happens you know amongst people within the industry which did not happen for this. But, hey maybe as I said before maybe you didn’t like my acting."

Recently, Randeep, on his Instagram, also shared a video collection featuring some behind the scene moments from the Netflix movie.

For the uninformed, 'Extraction' was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24, 2020. Many parts of the flick were shot in India. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave and also starred Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour in pivotal roles.