Ileana D'Cruz turns up the heat in sexy bikini, drops photos from Maldives vacation

In another recent post from the exotic island, Ileana is seen bathing in the sun in a sparkling red bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 07:49 PM IST

Ileana D'Cruz is known for her sexy photos that make the rounds on social media. The actress just took a quiet vacation to the Maldives. She's been posting amazing photographs and videos from her time there ever since.

 

On Wednesday, Ileana posted a series of photos and a video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen wearing a sexy lavender bikini and enjoying the time of her life in the island nation. 

In one of the posts, Ileana wears a white bikini and also shares a clip of her walking into the ocean.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

In another recent post from the exotic island, Ileana is seen bathing in the sun in a sparkling red bikini. The post also has a video of hers along with it.

Ileana has a massive fan base of over 13.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress was recently seen in 'The Big Bull,' a film based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Sucheta Dalal, a journalist, was played by her. She'll be seen in the next film 'Unfair and Lovely,' alongside Randeep Hooda. This film, set in Haryana, tells the narrative of a woman's fight against colour discrimination. She has appeared in a number of successful films, including 'Raid' with Ajay Devgan, 'Rustom' with Akshay Kumar, 'Barfi,' 'Main Tera Hero,' and others.

 

