Ileana D'Cruz turns up the heat in sexy bikini, drops photos from Maldives vacation

Ileana D'Cruz is known for her sexy photos that make the rounds on social media. The actress just took a quiet vacation to the Maldives. She's been posting amazing photographs and videos from her time there ever since.

On Wednesday, Ileana posted a series of photos and a video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen wearing a sexy lavender bikini and enjoying the time of her life in the island nation.

In one of the posts, Ileana wears a white bikini and also shares a clip of her walking into the ocean.

In another recent post from the exotic island, Ileana is seen bathing in the sun in a sparkling red bikini. The post also has a video of hers along with it.

Ileana has a massive fan base of over 13.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress was recently seen in 'The Big Bull,' a film based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Sucheta Dalal, a journalist, was played by her. She'll be seen in the next film 'Unfair and Lovely,' alongside Randeep Hooda. This film, set in Haryana, tells the narrative of a woman's fight against colour discrimination. She has appeared in a number of successful films, including 'Raid' with Ajay Devgan, 'Rustom' with Akshay Kumar, 'Barfi,' 'Main Tera Hero,' and others.