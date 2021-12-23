Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her glowing morning face, drops sun-kissed photo on Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz's jaw-dropping photos have recently taken the internet by storm. Her Instagram is packed with photos of her posing for the camera.

On her Instagram story today, she posted a sun-kissed photo of herself. Alongside the photo, she wrote, 'one of those don't want to get out of bed today days'.

Take a look-

In a recent interview with Bollywood bubble, the actress talked about heartbreaks.

Ileana said, “How do you deal with heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system. Cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake. It makes you feel very good. And working out, surprisingly. You feel so much better.”

The actress was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan's film 'The Big Bull'. Ajay Devgn produced the film, which was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati. 'The Big Bull' was confirmed as one of seven major Bollywood films to be released on Disney+Hotstar's OTT platform. Unfair And Lovely, directed by Randeep Hooda, has also been signed by the actress. She's also collaborating with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy on a project.

Ileana D'Cruz is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in films such as 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero'' Rustom,' and 'Happy Ending', to mention a few. She also played alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda in the 2019 comedy 'Pagalpanti'.