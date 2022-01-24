Ileana D'Cruz drops sizzling photo in off-shoulder bikini, says she’s all about ‘no pants life’

Ileana D'Cruz has recently been sharing throwback photos from her beach vacations. She posted another one on her Instagram account today.

Ileana is seen in a white off-shoulder bikini in the monochromatic throwback photo, showing her short hairdo and toned body. The photo was taken from a side angle, with her face turned away from the camera.

In a recent interview with Bollywood bubble, the actress talked about heartbreaks.

Ileana said, “How do you deal with heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system. Cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake. It makes you feel very good. And working out, surprisingly. You feel so much better.”

The actress was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan's film 'The Big Bull'. Ajay Devgn produced the film, which was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati. 'The Big Bull' was confirmed as one of seven major Bollywood films to be released on Disney+Hotstar's OTT platform. Unfair And Lovely, directed by Randeep Hooda, has also been signed by the actress. She's also collaborating with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy on a project.

Ileana D'Cruz is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in films such as 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero'' Rustom,' and 'Happy Ending', to mention a few. She also played alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda in the 2019 comedy 'Pagalpanti'.