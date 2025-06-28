Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram as she shared the news of the birth of her second son with her husband, Michael Dolan. Ileana D'Cruz has announced the arrival of her baby boy, whom they have chosen to name Keanu Rafe Dolan.

In August 2023, Ileana D'Cruz took her fans by surprise when she announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Koi Phoenix Dolan. Now, on Saturday, June 28, Ileana D'Cruz again took to her Instagram as she shared the news of the birth of her second son with her husband, Michael Dolan. Ileana D'Cruz has announced the arrival of her baby boy, whom they have chosen to name Keanu Rafe Dolan. He was born on June 19, 2025.

Is Ileana D'Cruz married?

Ileana D'Cruz, known for films like Barfi!, Rustom, and Main Tera Hero, is the mother of two sons, Koa and Keanu, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Dolan. While there has always been speculation about whether Ileana D'Cruz is married to her longtime partner, Michael Dolan, it was reported much later that Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2023. In August of the same year, they welcomed their first child.

Who is Ileana D'Cruz's husband, Michael Dolan?

Not much is known about Michael Dolan except for the fact that he started dating Ileana D'Cruz a few years back. Both Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan are extremely private about their life and are only seen together on social media sometimes. Other details about Michael Dolan's personal or work life have all been kept under wraps. He is married to Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz and has two sons with her, Koa and Keanu.

Does Ileana D'Cruz still work in Bollywood?

Ileana D'Cruz has been a part of the film industry since 2006. After The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan, in 2021, she took a sabbatical to focus on her personal life; however, she is still a very active part of Bollywood. In 2024, she was seen in Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she played the role of an emerging actress.

