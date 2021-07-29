Ileana D'Cruz shares photo in sexy yellow bikini top, leaves fans asking for more

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, people who have been longing to go on a vacation, have expressed their desire through throwback vacation pictures on their social media handles. And celebrities are no different. However, amid the relaxations in curfew and lockdowns, a lot of B-town celebs grabbed the opportunity to steal away a short holiday or two before another uncertain lockdown is imposed.

Actress Illeana D'Cruz too stole a short vacation to a gorgeous undisclosed location recently and had shared some photos on her Instagram Stories earlier this month. However, it seems like she is missing her time at the beach.

On Thursday, hopping onto her Instagram handle, Illeana shared a throwback photo from her recent trip to San Pedro in Belize and captioned it with a question asking if it was too soon for a throwback. "Too soon for a throwback?" read her caption.

Ileana D'Cruz, who has quite the reputation as a true-blue water baby, can be seen chilling at a beachside location clad in a yellow bikini top. In the selfie, Illeana who is sporting no makeup and has her hair styled in a braid, looks gorgeous.

"Natural beauty at her best again," read a comment on the post, while another wrote: "You look cool without make-up."

Athiya Shetty too couldn't hold back and left a fire emoji in the comments section of the post.

Check out Illeana's photo here:

Last week, Illeana had shared a carousel of photos from her vacation in San Pedro. "Photo dump" she had captioned the post. Check it out here:

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 'The Big Bull' starring Abhishek Bachchan. Previously, Ileana has appeared in films like 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', 'Baadshaho' to name a few. She currently has 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda in her kitty.