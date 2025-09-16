Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety

Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges

Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance raises Rs 21000 crore in…, here’s what we know

BAD News for Pakistan: ICC refuses to remove Andy Pycroft from referees panel over handshake row, here's all you need to know

Rs 1320462055500 lawsuit: US President Trump sues The New York Times for defamation and libel, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Janhvi Kapoor sets festive outfit goals in Manish Malhotra's blush pink outfit

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, it rakes up corn, Trump exposed!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about the moment she almost walked out of Barfi after a misunderstanding with director Anurag Basu.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Barfi holds a special place in Ileana D’Cruz’s heart, but her experience on the set wasn’t always smooth. In an interview with NDTV, Ileana shared that there was a moment when she considered leaving the film after a clash with director Anurag Basu.

“One morning, I walked onto the set feeling cheerful and greeted everyone. Anurag was in a bad mood, something triggered him, and he shouted at me. I was really offended. I told him, ‘If you’re unhappy with my work, I’ll leave. I love this story, but I can’t be part of it if you don’t think I’m right for the role.’ I called the producer, ready to walk out,” Ileana recalled.

Later, after speaking with Vidya Balan’s husband, Sid, she was encouraged to continue filming. Anurag returned to the set, called her “Ilu”—a nickname she usually doesn’t allow—and explained he had just walked in at a bad time. The tension melted away, they laughed it off, and hugged it out.

Barfi, released in 2012, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and Priyanka Chopra, and was set in 1970s Darjeeling and Kolkata. The story revolves around Barfi, a deaf-mute man, and his relationships with Shruti (Ileana) and autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka). Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, the film also featured Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Roopa Ganguly, and Haradhan Bandopadhyay.

Ileana was last seen in the 2024 romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case
Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case
Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'
Raveena Tandon wants Indian players to do this for clash against Pakistan
From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots
7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots
'Kunickaa Sadanand has been with married men': Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan lashes out at Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says ‘she herself has...'
'Kunickaa Sadanand has been with married men': Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan lashes out
India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi
India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE