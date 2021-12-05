Ileana D'Cruz raises the temperature in Maldives, shares bold pictures

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is beautiful and hot at the same time, knows how to set Instagram on fire with her sexy pictures. The actress recently went to the Maldives, her pictures clearly prove that she is having a great time there.

Ileana D’Cruz has been dropping her sizzling hot pictures from the Maldives, raising the temperature while flaunting her beautiful body on Instagram. The actress on Monday posted another picture in which she can be seen wearing a white bikini, taking a selfie. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Beach hair don’t care.”

From the pictures, it seems that the actress is having a great time in the island nation. As soon as she uploaded the selfie, her picture went viral on social media. One of her fans wrote, “Fire look mam.” The second fan commented, “You're wonderful,” the third fan mentioned, “You are looking unreal mermaid.”

Earlier, she had dropped pictures in a red bikini. Take a look:

Ileana has a massive fan base of over 13.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress was recently seen in ‘The Big Bull’, a film based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Sucheta Dalal, a journalist, was played by her. She'll be seen in the next film ‘Unfair and Lovely’, alongside Randeep Hooda. This film, set in Haryana, tells the narrative of a woman’s fight against colour discrimination. She has appeared in a number of successful films, including ‘Raid’ with Ajay Devgan, ‘Rustom’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Barfi’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, and others.