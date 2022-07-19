Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her sexy curves in printed bikini, breathtaking photo goes viral

Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

It is no secret that Bollywood diva actor Ileana D'Cruz is a water baby. Her Instagram is flooded with images and videos of the celebrity having a blast at various beaches across the world.

The actress recently celebrated Katrina Kaif's birthday in the Maldives, and she uploaded a selfie of herself wearing a printed bikini.

Ileana D'Cruz wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday on her 39th birthday by posting a group selfie from their trip to the Maldives. However, the aforementioned image has led to rumours that the Rustom actress is dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, Katrina's brother.

According to Bollywoodlife.com , Ileana and Sebastian have reportedly been dating for roughly six months. The two frequently get together in Katrina's former home in Bandra, Ileana's apartment in the neighbourhood of the suburb, as well as in London. On Instagram, Ileana and Sebastian have mutual followers. Sebastian, who resides in London, is said to be a model by profession. When Katrina married Vicky Kaushal, he was seen in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

Ileana was accompanied in the photo by Katrina, who was celebrating her birthday, Vicky, Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Sebastian, and Anand Tiwari. People started speculating about Ileana and Sebastian's connection as they started to wonder how and when Katrina and Ileana became such good friends.

Ileana previously had a romantic connection to Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. She used to freely express her love for him and exchange a tonne of cosy images with him. Ileana appeared to be in a pleasant spirit, and the two looked terrific together. But things between them started to go wrong, so they made the decision to separate ways.