Ileana D'Cruz dons a stunning red monokini in Maldives, photo goes VIRAL

Ileana D'Cruz has been posting scorching hot photos from the Maldives vacation on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 08:21 AM IST

With her sizzling photos from the Maldives, Ileana D'Cruz has taken the internet by storm. Fans have been unable to remain calm after the actress shared multiple photos in various ensembles.

 

Ileana D'Cruz has been posting scorching hot photos from the Maldives vacation on Instagram, raising the temperature while flaunting her stunning body. The actress shared another photo in which she can be seen wearing a red monokini. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Can’t see the haters with my eyes closed”

Take a look-

 

 

Take a look at some other posts from her Maldives getaway.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ileana has a massive Instagram following of over 13.3 million people. The actress recently starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull,' a film based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. She portrayed Sucheta Dalal, a journalist. She'll star alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming flick 'Unfair and Lovely.' The story of a woman's fight against colour discrimination is told in this Haryana-set film. She has starred in a number of hit films, including Ajay Devgan's 'Raid,' Akshay Kumar's 'Rustom,' 'Barfi,' and 'Main Tera Hero,' among others.

 

In a recent interview with Bollywood bubble, the actress talked about heartbreaks.

Ileana said, “How do you deal with heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system. Cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake. It makes you feel very good. And working out, surprisingly. You feel so much better.”

