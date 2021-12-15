Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for her bold white bikini photos

That Bollywood diva Actor Ileana D'Cruz is a water baby is no secret. Her Instagram account is filled with photos and videos of the star enjoying herself thoroughly in different beach locations across the globe.

Recently, Ileana was in the Maldives. From her luxurious and fun-filled stay at the holiday destination, Ileana kept sharing some drool-worthy photos of herself in bikinis, enjoying the sun, sand and the beach. And even when she returned to Mumbai from the Maldives, she couldn't stop thinking about her beach vacay. Consequently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos in a white bandeau bikini, flaunting her beach tan as well as her curvaceous body.

The 'The Big Bull' actor was seen clad in white and red bikinis during her Maldives vacay. "There's no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean." she captioned her latest set of photos.

While Ileana's pictures were liked by thousands of her fans, a section of social media users felt that she 'exposed' a little too much in the pictures. Soke even went on to comment about her b**bs.

On one hand, while fans showered her with praise for embracing her body and dropping unfiltered photos, a section of netizens body-shamed her for overexposing in the now-viral bikini pictures.

This is not the first time a celebrity has been targeted for her looks. Several other stars including Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora among others have been subjected to trolling and online hate for their choice of outfits and flaunting their bodies in risque clothes.