Bollywood

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is blessed with a baby boy and she even shared a picture of her little one with an emotional message.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is blessed with a beautiful baby boy, and she introduced her little one on social media with a heartfelt note.  Ileana gave birth to a baby boy on August 1 (Tuesday) and shared the news of her boy with her social media family on Saturday, August 5. 

Sharing the photo of the baby, Ileana even revealed the name of her child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, and shared her feelings about her new journey. Ileana wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." 

As soon as the actress shared the news, her post went viral in no time, and it got numerous congratulations messages from her friends, co-stars, and fans. Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji. Ileana's Main Tera Hero co-star, Nargis Fakri commented, "Omg congrats." She dropped another comment, "Leo boy." Sophie Choudhary commented, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy." 

Unlike Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jones, Ileana revealed her baby's face on social media, a few days after the birth. This gesture also impressed a few netizens. A fan wrote, "Congratulations your are the 1st who showing her newborn baby pic God bless you both." Another fan wrote, "Kudos." A netizen wrote, "Omg he is so sweet.... God bless him.... Lots of love." An internet user wrote, "Awwww cutee Bhtttt Bhttt Mubarak ho Apko Allah bless him." Another internet user wrote, "Hearty congratulations and blessings of health to you both @ileana_official."

Back in April, Ileana made a big announcement of her pregnancy. Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

